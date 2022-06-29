Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 555 Result Declared, Check Prize Money Details
Download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com
Are you ready to view the Kerala Lottery today for Akshaya AK 555 winning numbers? The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 555 today, on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 for all the participants. The participants of the draw should visit the official website of the lottery department to check the list of the winning numbers and download the complete result PDF. They should check the details on the website carefully.
The Kerala Lottery today, Akshaya AK 555 live result is declared on the website on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 at 3 pm. The website that the participants should visit to check the winning numbers is keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 555 complete result PDF will be available for download from 4 pm onwards so the participants should be alert.
It is also important for the participants to note that they will find all the latest information regarding the Kerala weekly lotteries on the official website of the State Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 555 Result Today: Important Details
As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the winners of the Akshaya AK 555 lottery draw today, have to submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of the result announcement.
The ones who will not submit the lottery tickets on time will not be able to claim the prize money for Kerala Lottery today.
So, the participants should be alert and check the winning numbers carefully to know if they have won. The first prize of the Kerala Lottery today for Akshaya AK 555 is Rs 70 lakh.
The second prize of the lottery today is Rs 5 lakh and the third prize of the Akshaya AK 555 draw on 29 June 2022 is Rs 1 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Check Akshaya AK 555 Winning Numbers
Let's know the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Wednesday, 29 June 2022 for Akshaya AK 555:
Go to the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Find the Akshaya AK 555 Result PDF on the homepage of the website.
Click on the PDF and it will open on your screen.
Check the winning numbers that are mentioned with the number on your lottery ticket carefully.
Download the PDF from the website so that you can go through the numbers.
Winners should read the rules to claim the prize money on the website so that they can get the amount on time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.