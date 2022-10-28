Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 300 Result Declared: Check Website; Know First Prize

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 300 Result can be downloaded from the website.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 300 draw result is officially declared today, Friday, 28 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the live results now. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala Lottery Result on their official website - keralalotteries.com - so that everybody can check the winning numbers. People can also download the result from the website after it is officially declared by the department.
It is important to note that the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 300 result PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm today, Friday, 28 October 2022. Participants must stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. They are requested to take a proper look at the winning numbers on the list and verify them with their lottery ticket.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards the winners with hefty prize amounts. One can claim the prize money by submitting the lottery ticket to the department within a specific time limit.
Here is the Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 300 prize money list for Friday, 28 October that participants should note:
The first prize is Rs 70 lakhs.
The second prize is Rs 10 lakhs.
The third prize is Rs 1 lakh.
The fourth prize is Rs 5 thousand.
The fifth prize is Rs 1 thousand.
The sixth prize is Rs 5 hundred.
The seventh prize is Rs 1 hundred.
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR 300 draw online:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Nirmal NR 300 lottery draw on the website.
The result will open on your device once you click on the link.
Go through the list of winners carefully and check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned.
Download the lottery result PDF on your device so that you can check it whenever you want.
