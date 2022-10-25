Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 336 Today at 3 PM; Check Prize Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 336 will be declared today, Tuesday, 25 October 2022 at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today must stay alert and check the live result on time. According to the official details, the lottery result will be declared on the website, keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that winners can receive hefty prize amounts. The results are released at 3 pm daily on the website.

Participants can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 336 today, on Tuesday, 25 October after 4 pm. The result will be available for download on the same official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has stated certain rules that everyone must follow if they want to participate in lottery draws.