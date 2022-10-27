Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 443 Declared Today; Check First Prize

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 443 is declared today, Thursday, 27 October. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the winning numbers on the official website. The result is officially declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Everyone interested to take a look at the result must stay alert. They can check and download the Karunya Plus KN 443 lottery result from the same website whenever they want.

The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 443 will be available today, Thursday, 27 October 2022 after 4 pm. Participants must stay alert during the live results and download the PDF, once released officially by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They are requested to go through the winning numbers carefully to see if they have won.