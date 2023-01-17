Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) Result Today 17 January 2023 - Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 17 January 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the site after 3 pm.

At 4 pm, a PDF result file of copy of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-348) will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.