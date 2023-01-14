Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 584 Today at 3 PM; Know Prize Money List Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 584 draw will be declared today, on Saturday, 14 January 2023. According to the latest details, the lottery result will be released at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to be alert so they can go through the list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR draw. Lucky winners will get the huge prize money from the lottery department.

It is important to note that the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 584 PDF link on Saturday, will be activated after 4 pm. You must download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com whenever you are free to take a proper look at the list of winners for the day. One must stay updated with the lottery details.