Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) Today, 17 Oct: Prize Money & Other Details

The Kerala lottery result for WIN-WIN(W-689) was officially declared on Monday, 17 October 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-689) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the lottery in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.