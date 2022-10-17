ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) Today, 17 Oct: Prize Money & Other Details

Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) Today: Here's the list of prize money on 17 October.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) Today, 17 Oct: Prize Money & Other Details
The Kerala lottery result for WIN-WIN(W-689) was officially declared on Monday, 17 October 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-689) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the lottery in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.

Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-689): List of Prize Money on Monday, 17 October 2022

Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-689) today, 17 October 2022.

  • First prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) Result Today: Steps To Check the Winners

Following are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) result on Monday, 17 October 2022.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for WIN-WIN(W-689) against the draw date – 17/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

The winners of the WIN-WIN(W-689) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 1 month after declaration of the results. Also, there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money. To check more details, people must visit the official website.

