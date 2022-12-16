Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 307 Result to be Out; Steps to Check

Check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 307 prize details on 16 December 2022 here.
The Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 307 for 16 December, Friday will be declared today at 3 PM. People who participated in the lucky draw can check and download the results of the lottery Sambad on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the weekly lotteries and the participants have to follow certain rules if they wish to claim the prize money.
Participants can check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 307 draw on Friday, 16 December 2022 online and the entire PDF result will be available at 4 PM.
The Kerala lottery sambad draws are held in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. After the winners submit their lottery tickets, they get the prize money.
Here is the complete Kerala Lottery sambad Nirmal NR 307 prize money list for Friday, 16 December 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
All winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration to receive the prize money.
Here are the steps you can follow to download the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 307 result on Friday, 16 December 2022:
Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 307 result'.
The lottery result PDF for Friday will appear on your screen.
You can check and download the result from the official website.
Download the PDF from the site and save a copy on your computer for further use.
