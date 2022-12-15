Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Karunya Plus KN 450 Today at 3 PM; Check Details

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Karunya Plus KN 450 draw will be declared today, Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 3 pm. Participants can download the result from the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com if they are planning to check the winning numbers online. The lottery sambad draws are conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department for people who want to win huge prize money. The live results are declared at a fixed time every day.

Participants are advised to download the Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Karunya Plus KN 450 on Thursday, so they can go through the list of winning numbers whenever they want. It is important to check the winners properly because they are rewarded with huge prize amounts. All the rules of the lottery draws are mentioned on keralalotteries.com.