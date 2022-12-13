Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 343 Declared Today; Check First Prize

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 343 draw is declared today, Tuesday, 13 December 2022, on the official website at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery participants are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. One can check the live lottery sambad result and download the PDF later on after the department declares all the winners for Tuesday. Keep an eye on the website for details.

Participants must download the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 343 today, Tuesday, 13 December, to take a proper look at the winning numbers. The PDF will be available on the website- keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. You must download the Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad result on Tuesday before the other draw results are released.