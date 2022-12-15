Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Karunya Plus KN 450 Today at 3 PM; Check Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today, 15 December: Download Karunya Plus KN 450 draw result from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Karunya Plus KN 450 draw will be declared today, Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 3 pm. Participants can download the result from the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com if they are planning to check the winning numbers online. The lottery sambad draws are conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department for people who want to win huge prize money. The live results are declared at a fixed time every day.
Participants are advised to download the Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Karunya Plus KN 450 on Thursday, so they can go through the list of winning numbers whenever they want. It is important to check the winners properly because they are rewarded with huge prize amounts. All the rules of the lottery draws are mentioned on keralalotteries.com.
Participants should follow all the lottery rules otherwise they will be disqualified by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Winners should submit their lottery tickets along with the required documents to the department by the last date if they want the prize money.
The process to check the lottery results is extremely simple. You do not need to fill in any personal details to see or download the result PDF. Anybody can take a look at the list of winners.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 450 Today: Prize Money List for 15 December 2022
Here are the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 450 draw prize money details for Thursday:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
A few lucky winners can bag a consolation prize of Rs 8000, which is distributed by the State Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya Plus KN 450: How To Claim Prize Money
Let's take a look at the documents you should submit to claim the Kerala Lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 450 prize money for Thursday, 15 December:
A claim application with a photocopy of the winning lottery ticket, self-attested. Remember, you must have a photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
A receipt of the prize money affixing a revenue stamp of Rs 1.
A copy of the PAN card or any Government ID proof.
All winners should note that they have to submit the above-mentioned documents within thirty days of the result declaration date.
