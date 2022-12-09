Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 306 Result Declared; How to Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 306 prize money is mentioned here for the readers.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 306 draw on Friday, 9 December 2022, is officially released at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the result from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that conducts the weekly lotteries. Anybody can participate in the lottery draws to win prize money but they have to follow all the rules stated by the department. They should read the rules before buying lottery tickets.
Participants can check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 306 draw on Friday, 9 December 2022, online. They can download the lottery sambad result on Friday after 3 pm from keralalotteries.com. To know about the lottery results and prize money details, one can check the updates on the aforementioned website and stay informed.
The Kerala lottery sambad draws are held in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Winners receive prize amounts from the department if they submit their lottery tickets on time.
Here is the complete Kerala Lottery sambad Nirmal NR 306 prize money list for Friday, 9 December 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps that one should follow to download the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 306 result on Friday, 9 December 2022:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 306 result link on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF for Friday will open on your screen.
Download the result from the official website.
Check the winning numbers on the list for today carefully.
Download the PDF from the site and save a copy on your computer so that you can go through it whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)