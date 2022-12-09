Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 306 Result Declared; How to Download PDF

The Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 306 draw on Friday, 9 December 2022, is officially released at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the result from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that conducts the weekly lotteries. Anybody can participate in the lottery draws to win prize money but they have to follow all the rules stated by the department. They should read the rules before buying lottery tickets.

