Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 Prize Money on 22 March 2023

Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Fifty Fifty FF 42 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Kerala lottery result FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 today on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

The Kerala lottery result for FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) has been officially declared for Wednesday, 22 March 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website – keralalotteries.com from 3 pm onwards.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) draw in a PDF format today after 4:30 pm.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the information about the Kerala lottery result.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 Prize Money Details

Here is the Kerala Lottery FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) prize money for Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result: Steps To Download the Fifty Fifty FF 42 Result

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for FIFTY-FIFTY(FF-42) against the draw date of 22/03/2023

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details

