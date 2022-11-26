ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-577) Result for Saturday, 26 November: Prize Details

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-577) result for Saturday, 26 November 2022: Prize money details here.

The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-577) has been officially declared on Saturday, 26 November 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

After the live results, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-577) draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.

Lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result today.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-577) Result Today: Check Prize Money Here

Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-577) prize money today, on Saturday, 26 November 2022:

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the KARUNYA (KR-577) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

How To Check the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-577) Result and Prize Money on Saturday, 26 November 2022?

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for KARUNYA(KR-577) against the draw date of 26/11/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

