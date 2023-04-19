Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 46 Result Out; How To Download PDF

The Kerala lottery result PDF for Fifty Fifty FF 46 can be downloaded today.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 46 draw on Wednesday, 19 April 2023, has been declared at 3 pm. To check and download the lottery sambad result, you have to visit the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw on Wednesday are requested to check the live lottery result online at the correct time. They will miss the live result announcements if they forget the time so it is important to stay alert throughout the day.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 46 sambad on Wednesday, 19 April, can be downloaded only after 4 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live results first. Once the live result announcement is over, the department releases the result PDF on the official website – keralalotteries.com – for concerned participants to download and check the winners.
The lottery sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF draws is announced every Wednesday. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has fixed a particular day for each draw. You can go through the important details regarding the lottery draws on the official website.
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 46 sambad prize money list for Wednesday, 19 April 2023, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that all participants should follow while downloading the Kerala lottery sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF 46 draw on Wednesday, 19 April 2023:
Visit the lottery sambad website – keralalotteries.com
Find the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 46 sambad result link and click on it
The Fifty Fifty PDF file will open on your screen once you tap on the link
You have to check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money
Download a copy of the lottery sambad result and save it on your device so you can check whenever you want
