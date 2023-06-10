Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Out: Karunya KR 605 Prize Money, Winner Names, and More

Kerala Lottery Result Out: Karunya KR 605 Prize Money, Winner Names, and More

The first prize money of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 605 is Rs 80,00,000. More details here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 605 prize money details are mentioned here.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 605 prize money details are mentioned here.</p></div>

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 605 Result on 10 June 2023: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 605 has been officially declared on Saturday, 10 June 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The winning numbers, live result, prize money, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the daily Kerala lottery results.

After the live results are announced, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the Karunya KR 605 draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 332 Sambad Today Declared; Check First Prize

Kerala Lottery Ticket Karunya KR 605 Prize Money

Here is the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 605 prize money on Saturday, 10 June 2023, that winners must note down:

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the Karunya KR 605 lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 473 Today Declared; Check Prize List Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 605 Live: How To Check Winner LIst?

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 605 against the draw date – 10/06/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Results Today: Fifty Fifty FF 52 Result Declared; Prize Money

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT