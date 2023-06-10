Kerala Lottery Result Out: Karunya KR 605 Prize Money, Winner Names, and More

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 605 prize money details are mentioned here.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 605 Result on 10 June 2023: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 605 has been officially declared on Saturday, 10 June 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
The winning numbers, live result, prize money, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the daily Kerala lottery results.
After the live results are announced, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the Karunya KR 605 draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website.
Here is the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 605 prize money on Saturday, 10 June 2023, that winners must note down:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the Karunya KR 605 lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 605 against the draw date – 10/06/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
