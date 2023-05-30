Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 367 Today Declared; Check Details

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 367 prize money list is stated here for the readers.
The Kerala lottery sambad result for Sthree Sakthi SS 367 draw is formally announced today, Tuesday, 30 May 2023. Participants who have bought the lottery tickets for today must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result in the afternoon at 3 pm on the above-mentioned website. Participants are requested to check the list of lucky winners for today online on the website.
The Kerala lottery sambad result for Sthree Sakthi SS 367 on Tuesday, 30 May, will also be declared in a PDF form for those who want to save a copy of the list of winners. It is important to note that the result PDF file will be declared after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department.
However, it is important to note that you have only thirty days to submit your ticket to the department if you are a winner. You must go through the list of winners for Tuesday as soon as possible if you want the prize money.
The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 367 prize money for Tuesday, 30 May 2023, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here is the simple step-by-step process you have to follow to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 367 result PDF on Tuesday, 30 May:
Visit the official result website of the Kerala State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 367 sambad link on the homepage.
Check the list of winners for Tuesday mentioned on the PDF carefully.
Click on the "Download" option available on the result page.
Save a copy of the file to your device or take a printout of the same for future use.
