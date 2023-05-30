Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 367 Today Declared; Check Details

The Kerala lottery sambad result for Sthree Sakthi SS 367 draw is formally announced today, Tuesday, 30 May 2023. Participants who have bought the lottery tickets for today must keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result in the afternoon at 3 pm on the above-mentioned website. Participants are requested to check the list of lucky winners for today online on the website.

The Kerala lottery sambad result for Sthree Sakthi SS 367 on Tuesday, 30 May, will also be declared in a PDF form for those who want to save a copy of the list of winners. It is important to note that the result PDF file will be declared after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department.