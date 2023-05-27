Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 603 Prize Money & Winners on 27 May 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 603 Prize Money & Winners on 27 May 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today: Here is the prize money list of Karunya KR 603.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR 603 result declared. Here is the prize money and winner list.

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 603 Result on Saturday, 27 May 2023: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 603 has been officially declared on Saturday, 27 May 2023 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live result, prize money, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the Kerala lottery result on Saturday.

After the live results are announced, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the Karunya KR 603 draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website.

Kerala Lottery Ticket Karunya KR 603 Prize Money

Here is the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 603 prize money on Saturday, 27 May 2023, that winners must note down:

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the Karunya KR 603 lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 603 Live Result: Steps To Check Winners & Prize Money

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 603 against the draw date – 27/05/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

