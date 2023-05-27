Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 603 Prize Money & Winners on 27 May 2023

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 603 Result on Saturday, 27 May 2023: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 603 has been officially declared on Saturday, 27 May 2023 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live result, prize money, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the Kerala lottery result on Saturday.

After the live results are announced, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the Karunya KR 603 draw in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website.