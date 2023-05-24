Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 Result Today: The first prize money is Rs 12 Crore. More details inside.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Kerala lottery result Vishu Bumper BR-91. Check prize money and other details here.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala lottery result&nbsp;Vishu Bumper BR-91. Check prize money and other details here.</p></div>

Every year on the festival of Vishu, the Kerala State Lotteries organises a bumper lottery known as the Vishu Bumper. Vishu is a festival that marks the beginning of a new year as per the Malayalam calendar.

The result of Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery will be declared on Wednesday, 24 May, at 2 pm. The Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 is the 91st bumper draw of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Bumper state finance minister KN Balagopal recently announced about the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram during a lottery event.

Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money

Here is the prize money list of the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91.

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

Where and How To Check the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 Result Today

The result of Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery draw can be checked on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Follow the below steps to download the result PDF.

  • Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Vishu Bumper Lottery Result 2023.

  • The result PDF will appear on the screen.

  • Check names and ticket numbers on the list.

  • Download a result copy for future reference.

To claim the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-91 prize money, verify your name from the Kerala Government Gazette. If your name is listed, visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and show your lottery ticket and a valid identity proof within a period of 1 month. After this, a verification process will be carried out and then the prize money will be rewarded to the winner.

Published: 24 May 2023,02:10 PM IST

