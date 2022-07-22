Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 286 Result to be Out, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is all set to release the Kerala Nirmal NR 286 Lottery Result on Friday, 22 July 2022 on the website. Participants of the Nirmal NR 286 lottery draw should keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com – to know the winning numbers. The winners of the Kerala Lottery on Friday will be rewarded with a hefty prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, so the participants should be alert.

Participants of the Kerala Nirmal NR 286 Lottery on Friday, 22 July 2022 should carefully check the list of winning numbers on the website – keralalotteries.com. As per the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Kerala Lottery Result will be declared at 3 pm for all the participants on the official website to check and download.