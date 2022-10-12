Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 570 Result Declared; Check Latest Updates Here

Take a look at the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 570 first prize money here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery today, for Akshaya AK 570 result, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 is declared at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the results on their official website so that everyone interested can go through the winning numbers of the lottery today. To view the Kerala Lottery Result, one has to visit the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. It contains all the latest updates from the State Lottery Department for the people.
As per the rules stated by the lottery department, the complete result PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, for Akshaya AK 570, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 will be available for download after 4 pm. The live results of the weekly lotteries are released at 3 pm every day so that the participants can know about the winners.
The process to claim the prize money is also mentioned on the official website of the State Lottery Department. One has to follow all the rules if one wants to get the prize money.
One of the most important rules that the winners should follow is that they have to submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result announcement.
The first prize of the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 570 today, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 is Rs 70,00,000. The second prize for the same is Rs 5,00,000.
Here are the simple and easy steps that one should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 570 today, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 570 Result on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on your screen once you click on it.
Check the winners on the list carefully and tap on download.
Download the result PDF from the website to take a better look at the list.
