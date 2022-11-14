Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 693 Result at 3 PM; Check Prize Details

Take a look at the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 693 prize money list here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is getting ready to declare the Kerala Lottery Result today for Win Win W 693 on Monday, 14 November 2022. The lottery result will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the department. Participants can check and download the result PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lottery Results are declared on the official website so that anybody can go through them. Keep an eye on the aforementioned website.
The PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result today for Win Win W 693 will be available after 4 pm on Monday, 14 November. All the details from the State Lottery Department of Kerala are available on the official website - keralalotteries.com so interested people must take a look at them. Participants of the Kerala lottery today should check the result carefully.
The lottery system is arranged by the State Lottery Department of Kerala so that winners can claim hefty prize amounts. Everyone has to follow the rules to participate in the weekly lottery draws.
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 693 prize money list for today, Monday, 14 November 2022:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps one should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 693 draw on Monday:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
You will find an active link that states Win Win W 693 Result on the homepage.
Click on the Win Win W 693 lottery result link.
The result for Monday, 14 November will open on your device.
Check the numbers on the lottery result list carefully.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website and go through it properly.
