Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 704 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Detail

The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 704 draw result on Monday, 30 January 2023, is declared at 3 pm. It is important to note that the live result is released on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The draw is held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala at Gorky Bhavan. Participants of the Win Win W draw on Monday can check the result online from anywhere they want and download the PDF once it is released today.

