Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 314 Declared Today; Know Rules and Prize Money

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 314 is formally released today, Friday, 3 February 2023. You can download the result PDF from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Lucky winners can take back home huge prize money if their lottery ticket numbers are present on the list. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the weekly lottery draws and the results are declared at 3 pm every day on their official website.

