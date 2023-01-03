Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 346 Result Declared; Check Latest Updates

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 346 draw prize money details are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 346 result is released on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. The live lottery result is announced at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala, keralalotteries.com. Participants in the lottery draw today should be alert when the live results are announced so they can check the list of winning numbers on time. It is crucial to know the winners for today to see who wins the prizes.
The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 346 result can be downloaded in the PDF format from the official website, keralalotteries.com, after 4 pm on Tuesday. Participants must thoroughly check the list of prize money before viewing the lottery sambad result on Tuesday. One should be extremely careful while verifying the ticket numbers on the list.
People who are interested in taking part in the weekly lotteries should note that the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS draws are declared every Tuesday. Participants can buy the tickets and stay alert on Tuesday to view the list of winning numbers.
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 346 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 3 January 2023, are stated here for our readers participating in the draw:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi SS 346 draw on Tuesday, 3 January:
Go to the site, keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states "Sthree Sakthi SS 346 lottery result" on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your screen, and you can check the list of winners for today.
Download the lottery result PDF on your device so you can go through it whenever you want.
