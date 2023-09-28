ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 489 Today; Prize Money For 28 September

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 489 result is out now. Details here.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
1 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 489: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN every Thursday and the result for the Karunya Plus KN 489 will also be released today, 28 September 2023, on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete Kerala lottery result PDF with details like prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 489 must claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 489 on Thursday, 28 September 2023

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 489 on 28 September 2023.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Download Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 489 on Thursday, 28 September 2023?

  • Visit the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 489 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 28/09/2023.

  • Click on the view option and a PDF result file will be displayed on your screen.

  • You can verify all the information like the lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future use.

