Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 383 Winners Declared; Know Details Here

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 383 prize money for 3 October 2023 is mentioned here.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 383 is officially released today, Tuesday, 3 October 2023, on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm. Participants are requested to check all the lottery ticket numbers on the result carefully to see if they are among the lucky winners today. You should also go through the latest announcements by the lottery department carefully and stay informed.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 383 today, Tuesday, 3 October 2023, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. You must download the lottery sambad result PDF if you are participating in the draw today and go through the list of lucky winners carefully. Only a few participants can claim the prize money.
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery results are released every week on Tuesday and participants should stay alert to download the PDF on time. It is important to check the winners as soon as the result is out and submit the documents to claim the prize.
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 383 prize money list for today, Tuesday, 3 October 2023, is here:
First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 383 result for Tuesday, 3 October:
Go to keralalotteries.com for the result link.
Tap on the option that says Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 383 Result on the results page.
The PDF file will appear on your screen when you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers beside each prize properly.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website and save a hard copy for your reference.
