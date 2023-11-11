Kerala Lottery Result Today, 11 November 2023: Karunya KR 627 Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 627 prize money details for today are stated here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 627 for Saturday, 11 November 2023 has officially been declared by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants will be able to check the prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other details after 4 pm, once the complete result PDF is issued by the concerned officials. Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.
The first prize money of Saturday's Kerala lottery is Rs 80 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
For Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, click here.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow the steps mentioned below to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 627 Result today on Saturday, 11 November 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 627 against the draw date of 11/11/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)