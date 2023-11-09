Kerala Lottery Result Today on 9 November 2023: Karunya Plus KN 495 Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 Result Today on 9 November 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 result today on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday. The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM.

The first prize winner of today's lottery will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80 Lakh. Winning amount varies among different winners. The winners must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 month. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.