Kerala Lottery Result Today on 9 November 2023: Karunya Plus KN 495 Prize Money

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 prize money and winners on 9 November 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 Result Today on 9 November 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 result today on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday. The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM.
The first prize winner of today's lottery will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80 Lakh. Winning amount varies among different winners. The winners must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 month. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the list of prize money of Karunya Plus KN 495 on Thursday, 9 November 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery result Karunya Plus KN 495 on Thursday, 9 November 2023.
Visit the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Karunya Plus KN 495 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 09/11/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the Kerala Lottery Sambad information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)