Kerala Lottery Result Today 8 November 2023: Fifty Fifty FF 72 Prize Money List

Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 72 prize money and winner details are listed below.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Fifty Fifty FF 72 on 8 November 2023: The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday. Participants must note down that the live results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. After 4 pm, a complete result PDF will be available on the website, mentioning all important detail like prize money, winner names, winning amount, and more.
The first winner of today's Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 72 will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 72 on Wednesday, 8 November 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
All the winners of Kerala Lottery today must know that if the prize money is less than Rs 5000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 30 days. They also have to show their valid ID proofs to the officials. Also, the winning numbers must be verified from the lottery results mentioned in the Kerala Government Gazatte. Check this space regularly to get the latest and important updates on Kerala Lottery Sambad results.
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 72 Result today on Wednesday, 8 November 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 72 against the draw date of 08/11/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
