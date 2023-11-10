Kerala Lottery Result Today on 10 November 2023: Nirmal NR 354 Prize Money List

Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 354 draw prize money list for today is mentioned here.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 354 Result Today: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 354 on 10 November 2023 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. The winner names, prize money, and other winning details will be revealed by the concerned officials in the form of a Kerala lottery result PDF after 4 pm.
The first prize money of Friday's Kerala lottery is Rs 70 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities.
The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 354 on Friday, 10 November 2023.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 354 result on Friday, 10 November 2023.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 354 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 10/11/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
