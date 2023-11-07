Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 388 Prize Money on 7 November 2023

Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 388 result on 7 November 2023.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department holds Sthree Sakthi SS lottery draw every week on Tuesday. Kerala Lottery Result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 388 on 7 November 2023 has been announced on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm, including all important details like winner names, prize money, and other information.
The winning amount rewarded to the first winner of Sthree Sakthi SS 388 is Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners. Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its type in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
Here is the list of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 388 prize money for Tuesday, 7 November 2023.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 388 result on Tuesday, 7 November 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 388 against the draw date of 07/11/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
