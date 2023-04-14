Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 324 Today at 3 PM; Know Prize Money List Here
Kerala Lottery Today, 14 April 2023: You can download the Nirmal NR 324 lottery PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 324 draw will be declared today, Friday, 14 April 2023, on the official website. You can go through the live lottery result announcement on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw today must stay alert during the live lottery draw announcement to check if they are among the lucky winners. Everyone should take note of the latest updates from the lottery department.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 324 today, Friday, 14 April, will be declared in a PDF format after 4 pm, on keralalotteries.com. If you are participating in the draw today, you should also download the result PDF from the website. All participants should take note of these details because they are essential. Lucky winners will get cash prizes.
The Nirmal NR lottery sambad draws are conducted every Friday. The prize money list and result timings are decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should follow their official website regularly to know about the latest announcements regarding lottery draws.
The first prize winners can claim the highest amount if they submit their tickets on time. Winners have thirty days to submit their tickets and other documents. People who miss the deadline cannot submit their documents after the last date.
Kerala Lottery Today, 14 April 2023: Nirmal NR 324 Prize List
The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 324 draw prize money details are stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
A few lucky winners can claim a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000 from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Nirmal NR 324 PDF on 14 April 2023
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 324 on Friday, 14 April 2023:
Visit the lottery website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 324 result link on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display on your screen when you click the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the list properly.
Click on the download option to save a copy of the lottery PDF on your device.
You can save a hard copy of the lottery PDF if you want.
