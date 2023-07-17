Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 727 Draw at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 727 sambad will be formally declared today, Monday, 17 July 2023, on the official website for participants. You can go through the live result announcement at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will conduct the lottery draw and announce the result. You have to stay alert if you have participated in the lottery sambad on Monday to know the list of lucky winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 727 sambad can be downloaded today, Monday, 17 July, after 4 pm from the same official website of the department. You do not have to provide any personal details to download the result from keralalotteries.com. People who are not participating in the Win Win W draw can also check the winners today.