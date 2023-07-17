Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 727 Draw at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 727 Draw at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery sambad for Win Win W 727 is being conducted on Monday, 17 July 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 727 sambad will be formally declared today, Monday, 17 July 2023, on the official website for participants. You can go through the live result announcement at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will conduct the lottery draw and announce the result. You have to stay alert if you have participated in the lottery sambad on Monday to know the list of lucky winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 727 sambad can be downloaded today, Monday, 17 July, after 4 pm from the same official website of the department. You do not have to provide any personal details to download the result from keralalotteries.com. People who are not participating in the Win Win W draw can also check the winners today.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has selected a specific day for each draw. You must take note of the result date while buying the lottery tickets so that you do not miss the live result announcement.

Many websites update the winning lottery ticket numbers but you should check the winners on the official website - keralalotteries.com only. All the authentic details and rules of the draw are available on the site for interested participants.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Win Win W 727 Prize List for 17 July 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 727 prize money list for today, Monday, 17 July 2023, here:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 75,00,000

  • Consolation Prize Money: Rs 8000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 727 Result: How to Download

Here are the steps you should follow while downloading the Kerala lottery Win Win W 727 result on Monday, 17 July 2023, online:

  • Visit the site - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Win Win W 727 sambad on the homepage.

  • The result PDF file will display on the screen once you click on the link.

  • Go through the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result today.

  • Click on the download option available on the PDF page and save a copy for future use.

