Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 337 Draw Declared; Know the First Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 337 draw on Friday, 14 July 2023, is released after 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants who have bought the tickets and are interested to know the winning numbers should check the latest announcements on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has made the live result announcement for those who want to know the winners. People who are not participating in the draw can also check the result.

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 337 on Friday, 14 July, can also be downloaded after 4 pm from the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. Participants can wait for the result PDF if they miss the live result announcement today. However, it is better to stay alert and keep track of the live result.