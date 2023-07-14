Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 337 Draw Declared; Know the First Prize

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 337 sambad prize money for 14 July 2023, is stated here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 337 draw on Friday, 14 July 2023, is released after 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants who have bought the tickets and are interested to know the winning numbers should check the latest announcements on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has made the live result announcement for those who want to know the winners. People who are not participating in the draw can also check the result.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 337 on Friday, 14 July, can also be downloaded after 4 pm from the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. Participants can wait for the result PDF if they miss the live result announcement today. However, it is better to stay alert and keep track of the live result.
As per the schedule, the State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the Nirmal NR results every Friday. The department will inform about any changes in the result date via the website.
The Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 337 prize money list for today, Friday, 14 July 2023, is stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 337 draw on Friday, 14 July 2023, online:
Go to the website of the State Lottery Department to find the result link.
Find the lottery results section and click on the active option that says Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 337 result on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result PDF file will display on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers and prize money on the result.
Download it from the site to your computer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)