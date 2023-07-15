Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 610 Sambad at 3 PM; Know the Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 610 draw will be announced today, Saturday, 15 July 2023, at 3 pm. You can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the lottery sambad draws and decides the dates. You have to visit the website to know all the important announcements about the draws if you are participating in them. Participants should stay extremely alert to know the winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 610 on Saturday, 15 July, will also be available in PDF form. Interested participants can download the lottery sambad PDF from the site - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm to go through the list of winners for today carefully. Anybody can download the result if they know the correct time and the latest announcements.