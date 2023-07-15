Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 610 Sambad at 3 PM; Know the Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery draw for Karunya KR 610 is being conducted today, 15 July 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 610 draw will be announced today, Saturday, 15 July 2023, at 3 pm. You can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the lottery sambad draws and decides the dates. You have to visit the website to know all the important announcements about the draws if you are participating in them. Participants should stay extremely alert to know the winners.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 610 on Saturday, 15 July, will also be available in PDF form. Interested participants can download the lottery sambad PDF from the site - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm to go through the list of winners for today carefully. Anybody can download the result if they know the correct time and the latest announcements.
The Karunya KR lottery sambad results are released every Saturday. Any changes in the date or result timing will be informed to the concerned participants via the website.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya KR 610 prize money list for Saturday, 15 July 2023, is stated below for all our readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 610 result for Saturday, 15 July 2023:
Go to keralalotteries.com, the official website.
Find the link that mentions the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 610 result PDF on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result PDF file for Saturday will display on the screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers stated on the result properly.
Download the lottery result from the website and check the ticket numbers whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)