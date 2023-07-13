Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 478 Result at 3 PM; Know Prize List

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 478 prize list for 13 July 2023, is here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 478 draw on Thursday, 13 July 2023, will be declared on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department. As per the latest official details available online, the lottery result will be announced at 3 pm on the website so participants should stay alert. They must visit the site to go through the list of winners on time. The lottery result timing is fixed so participants must note it.
One should know that the State Lottery Department of Kerala also releases the lottery result in a PDF form later. The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 478 on Thursday, 13 July, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm on the same official website. You can download it from keralalotteries.com to check the winners.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that decides the lottery result timings and prize money. One should note the official announcements made by the department to stay informed. All the important details are available on its website.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 478 prize money list for Thursday, 13 July 2023, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 478 result PDF on Thursday, 13 July, online:
First, go to the official lottery result site - keralalotteries.com.
Find the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 478 result on the homepage.
Once the result PDF opens on your screen, check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the page.
Download the lottery sambad result to your device.
You can either view the winning numbers on your device or take a printout of the result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)