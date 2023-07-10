Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 726 Today Declared; Know First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery draw for Win Win W 726 is being held on 10 July 2023.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 726 has been officially declared for Monday, 10 July 2023. Participants who have bought the tickets are requested to keep a close eye on the website: keralalotteries.com, to check the live result announcement. You will get to know the winners of the day now because the live result is out. The result time is fixed by the State Lottery Department, which is a Government body.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 726 can also be downloaded after 4 pm from the same website - keralalotteries.com on Monday. One should note that the Win Win W lottery sambad results are announced every Monday. You can take a look at the lottery result schedule if you are new and want to participate in the draws.
You cannot claim the prize money later if you miss the deadline so be careful and alert. Keep an eye on the latest announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala regarding the lottery Sambad draws.
Here is the Kerala lottery Win Win W 726 prize money list for today, Monday, 10 July 2023:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 726 on Monday, 10 July 2023, online:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Win Win W 726 sambad result on the homepage.
The Win Win W lottery result PDF will appear on the screen.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the screen and verify them with the number on your ticket.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the website to your device.
You can also save a hard copy of the PDF for future reference.
Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala if you face any problems while downloading the result.
