Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 477 at 3 PM; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 477 is being conducted on 6 July 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 477 draw on Thursday, 6 July 2023, will be announced at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will conduct the live result announcement on its official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants patiently waiting to check the list of winning numbers must keep updating the State Lottery Department website for all the latest announcements. They should stay informed and alert today to know the list of lucky lottery ticket numbers.
It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala declared the lottery result PDF for those who want to save a copy. The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 477 PDF on Thursday, 6 July, will be announced after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Concerned participants should be alert.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that conducts lottery draws every day at a particular time. To know the lottery sambad result dates and timings, you have to check the schedule on the site.
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 477 draw prize money details for today, Thursday, 6 July 2023, are stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the step-by-step process participants must follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 477 result on Thursday, 6 July 2023:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 477 sambad on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display on your device once you tap on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result and verify with your ticket.
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy so you can check whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)