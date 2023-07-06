Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 477 at 3 PM; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 477 draw on Thursday, 6 July 2023, will be announced at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will conduct the live result announcement on its official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants patiently waiting to check the list of winning numbers must keep updating the State Lottery Department website for all the latest announcements. They should stay informed and alert today to know the list of lucky lottery ticket numbers.

It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala declared the lottery result PDF for those who want to save a copy. The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 477 PDF on Thursday, 6 July, will be announced after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Concerned participants should be alert.