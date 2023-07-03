ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 725 Draw Today Declared; Know the Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download Win Win W 725 lottery sambad from keralalotteries.com on 3 July 2023.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 725 draw has officially been announced on Monday, 3 July 2023. Participants who have bought the tickets and are waiting to check the list of lucky winners are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the list of winners for Monday on its site – keralalotteries.com. Every participant should go through the announcement on Monday.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 725 Monday, 3 July, can also be downloaded from the site, after the PDF file is released. The PDF will be declared on the website – keralalotteries.com – after 4 pm for interested participants. It is better to download a copy of the result if you are participating on Monday.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has created a schedule to declare the lottery results on a particular day every week. One can go through the lottery sambad schedule on the official website if one wishes to participate in the draws in future.

People are interested to participate in the lottery sambad because they can win cash prizes. However, not every participant is lucky enough to win it. Winners must submit their tickets to the lottery department on time to receive the money.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 725: Prize Money for 3 July 2023

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 725 prize money list for Monday, 3 July 2023, is here for interested readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Download Win Win W 725 PDF on 3 July 2023

Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 725 on Monday, 3 July:

  • Go to the site – keralalotteries.com – to find the lottery result link.

  • Tap on the active option that says Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 725 on the home page.

  • The result PDF will open when you click on the link.

  • Go through the lottery ticket winners and other details mentioned in the result.

  • Download the PDF to your device and save it for future use.

Published: 
