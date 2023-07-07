Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 336 Result Announced; Know the Prize Details

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 336 draw is officially announced today, Friday, 7 July 2023. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to check the website - keralalotteries.com now to know the winners for the day. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the live results every day for all interested participants. You should be alert to go through the live result carefully today and know the winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 336 sambad on Friday, 7 July, will also be released in a PDF format for those who want to save a copy of the list of winners. The result PDF file will be announced after 4 pm on the same site - keralalotteries.com so you have to keep updating it today.