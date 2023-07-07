Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 336 Result Announced; Know the Prize Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 336 Result Announced; Know the Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Today, 7 July 2023: You can download the Nirmal NR 336 PDF from keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 336 draw is being conducted on Friday, 7 July 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 336 draw is officially announced today, Friday, 7 July 2023. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to check the website - keralalotteries.com now to know the winners for the day. It is important to note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the live results every day for all interested participants. You should be alert to go through the live result carefully today and know the winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 336 sambad on Friday, 7 July, will also be released in a PDF format for those who want to save a copy of the list of winners. The result PDF file will be announced after 4 pm on the same site - keralalotteries.com so you have to keep updating it today.

Anybody can participate in the lottery draws but the State Lottery Department selects only a few winners. They can claim huge cash prizes if they submit their lottery tickets and winning proof on time.

As per the rules decided by the department, winners must submit their tickets within thirty days of the result date otherwise they will miss the chance of claiming the money. This is an important rule that everyone has to follow.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 336: Prize Money for 7 July 2023

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 336 prize money list for today, Friday, 7 July 2023, is stated here for those who want to know:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize Money: Rs 8000

Kerala Lottery Sambad, 7 July 2023: How to Download Nirmal NR 336 PDF

Let's take a look at the easy steps all participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 336 result PDF for Friday, 7 July, online:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com for the lottery sambad result link.

  • Go to the result section and find the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 336 PDF link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF file will open as soon as you click on the link.

  • Check the lottery numbers and download the PDF from the website.

  • Save a printout of the result to take a proper look at the winners.

Published: 07 Jul 2023,02:45 PM IST

