Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 715: Result at 3 PM, First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

Know the complete prize money list for the Kerala lottery Win Win W 715 here.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 715 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 17 April 2023. The Win Win W lottery sambad results are announced every week on Monday. The live result of the lottery draw today will be available at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to keep a close eye on the mentioned website to stay informed and updated with the latest announcements.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 715 on Monday, 17 April, will be declared in a PDF form as well. The lottery sambad PDF will be declared after 4 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw today must check the list of lucky winners carefully on the PDF.
You will not receive the prize money if you miss the last date to submit the documents. All interested people should remember this rule carefully and submit their tickets on time if they are among the lucky winners.
The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 715 prize money list for today, Monday, 17 April 2023, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Win Win W 715 result on Monday, 17 April:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 715 result on the homepage.
The result PDF file will open on your device when you click the link.
Go through the details and lottery ticket numbers on the result carefully.
Download the Win Win W 715 result from the website.
Take a printout of the lottery sambad result for future use.
