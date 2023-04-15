Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR 597: Prize Money & Winners on 15 April

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 597 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 597 has officially been declared for Saturday, 15 April 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 597 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.