Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR 597: Prize Money & Winners on 15 April

Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya KR 597: The amount of first prize is Rs 80,00,000.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 597 prize money details for today 15 April 2023 are listed here.

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 597 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 597 has officially been declared for Saturday, 15 April 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 597 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 597 Result: Prize Money List

Check out the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 597 prize money for Saturday, 15 April 2023.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Karunya KR 597 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya KR 597

Follow the below steps to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 597 on Saturday, 15 April 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 597 against the draw date of 15/04/2023

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details

