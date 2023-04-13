Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 465 Today Out; First Prize Money Here

Download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 465 PDF after 4 pm today.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 465 sambad is declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The ones who are participating in the draw today, Thursday, 13 April 2023, are requested to keep a close eye on the website and take notes of the latest updates. It is important to check the live lottery result on time if you want to know the lucky winners for today.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 465 draw today, Thursday, 13 April, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the same official website - keralalotteries.com. You must download the lottery result PDF file so you can go through the list of winners for today whenever you are free. Lottery draw participants must stay updated all the time.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Karunya Plus KN draw results every Thursday, as per schedule. The ones who take part in the Karunya Plus lottery sambad draws must stay alert every Thursday after 3 pm.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 465 prize money list for Thursday, 13 April, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 1000
Fifth Prize: Rs 500
Sixth Prize: Rs 200
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the easy steps you have to follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 465 PDF today, Thursday, 13 April 2023:
Go to the State Lottery Department site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 465 Result.
The PDF file will open once you click on the active link.
Go through the result carefully and see if your lottery ticket number is mentioned on the list for today.
Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala for more information.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)