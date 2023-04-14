Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 324 Today at 3 PM; Know Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 324 draw will be declared today, Friday, 14 April 2023, on the official website. You can go through the live lottery result announcement on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw today must stay alert during the live lottery draw announcement to check if they are among the lucky winners. Everyone should take note of the latest updates from the lottery department.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 324 today, Friday, 14 April, will be declared in a PDF format after 4 pm, on keralalotteries.com. If you are participating in the draw today, you should also download the result PDF from the website. All participants should take note of these details because they are essential. Lucky winners will get cash prizes.