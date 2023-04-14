Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 324 Today at 3 PM; Know Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 324 sambad prize money list is stated here for the readers.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 324 draw will be declared today, Friday, 14 April 2023, on the official website. You can go through the live lottery result announcement on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw today must stay alert during the live lottery draw announcement to check if they are among the lucky winners. Everyone should take note of the latest updates from the lottery department.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 324 today, Friday, 14 April, will be declared in a PDF format after 4 pm, on keralalotteries.com. If you are participating in the draw today, you should also download the result PDF from the website. All participants should take note of these details because they are essential. Lucky winners will get cash prizes.
The Nirmal NR lottery sambad draws are conducted every Friday. The prize money list and result timings are decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should follow their official website regularly to know about the latest announcements regarding lottery draws.
The Kerala lottery today Nirmal NR 324 draw prize money details are stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 324 on Friday, 14 April 2023:
Visit the lottery website - keralalotteries.com.
Tap the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 324 result link on the homepage.
The result PDF file will display on your screen when you click the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the list properly.
Click on the download option to save a copy of the lottery PDF on your device.
You can save a hard copy of the lottery PDF if you want.
