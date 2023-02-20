Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 707 Declared Today; Know the First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W results are released every Monday.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 707 draw is officially released today, Monday, 20 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad draw that is being held on Monday are requested to keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has updated the live result at 3 pm for interested participants. Anybody can check the list of winning lottery ticket numbers for today. You have to stay alert to know the details.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 707 on Monday can be downloaded after 4 pm. You have to check keralalotteries.com to download the lottery sambad PDF. Participants of the lottery draw eagerly wait for the State Lottery Department of Kerala to announce the results. Lucky winners can claim the prize money after the results are out.
Winners can claim the prize money from the department if they submit their lottery tickets and personal documents on time. As per the rules announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, everyone has to submit the tickets within thirty days of the result declaration date.
The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 707 draw prize money for today, Monday, 20 February, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 707 on Monday:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Win Win W 707 Result on the homepage.
The result PDF for Monday will display on your screen.
Check the numbers mentioned in the result carefully.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website to take a look at the winners whenever you want.
