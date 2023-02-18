Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 589 Result Released; Check Prize List Here

The result for the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 589 draw has been declared today, Saturday, 18 February 2023. The lottery result is released at 3 PM every Saturday on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 589 PDF link on Saturday will be available for download after 4 PM. You can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com.

The live results are released at a particular time. People, who are unable to view the live results, can download the PDF later on so they can go through the list of winners.

Here is all you need to know about how to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 589 draw: