Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 589 Result Released; Check Prize List Here

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download Karunya KR 589 draw PDF from keralalotteries.com on 18 February 2023.
Shivangani Singh
India
Updated:

Kerala Lottery Result Today Released for KARUNYA (KR-589). Here is the winner list and prize money.

The result for the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 589 draw has been declared today, Saturday, 18 February 2023. The lottery result is released at 3 PM every Saturday on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 589 PDF link on Saturday will be available for download after 4 PM. You can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com.

The live results are released at a particular time. People, who are unable to view the live results, can download the PDF later on so they can go through the list of winners.

Here is all you need to know about how to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 589 draw:

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 589 Prize Money List

Here are the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 589 prize money details for today, Saturday, 18 February 2023:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

How to Download Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 589 PDF?

  • Visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala at keralalotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 589 result

  • Download the lottery result PDF from the website.

  • Check the list of winning numbers on the result carefully.

  • Take a printout of the lottery result for your reference.

You can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know more about the draws that are conducted every day. You can also take a look at the list of lottery names on the website.

Published: 18 Feb 2023,02:45 PM IST

