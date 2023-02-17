Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today: Dear Hooghly Friday PDF Out; Know Details

The Nagaland lottery sambad result for Dear Hooghly Friday morning draw is declared today, 17 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the Dear Hooghly PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. It is the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The department releases the morning lottery draw results at 1 pm daily. People participating in the morning draws are requested to download the result PDF after 1 pm from the official website and check the list of winners.

