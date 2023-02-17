Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today: Dear Hooghly Friday PDF Out; Know Details

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Friday result is released today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland lottery sambad result for Dear Hooghly Friday morning draw is declared today, 17 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the Dear Hooghly PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. It is the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The department releases the morning lottery draw results at 1 pm daily. People participating in the morning draws are requested to download the result PDF after 1 pm from the official website and check the list of winners.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result is released in a PDF format on the website - nagalandlotteries.com so that participants can download it easily. Apart from the participants, others can also check the list of winners for today. The first prize winners take back home the highest prize money by submitting their lottery tickets.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has decided on certain prize money amounts for the weekly Dear Lotteries. People are motivated to take part in the draws because of the prize money.
Here is the complete list of prize money of the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday draw today, 17 February:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the steps you have to follow to download the Nagaland lottery, Dear Hooghly, Friday morning result today:
Visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the section that says "Today's Result" on the homepage.
Click on the option that mentions the "1 PM" result.
The result PDF for Dear Hooghly draw will be downloaded to your device.
You can check the list of winners for today whenever you want because the result will be saved on your device.
Claim the prize money from the department if you are a lucky winner.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)