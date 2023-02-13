Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 706 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 706 draw will be released today, Monday, 13 February 2023. The live lottery result will be announced at 3 pm and the PDF will be released after 4 pm on Monday. You can check the lottery sambad result on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the draws daily and the results are announced at a particular time. Participants of the weekly draws are requested to stay alert to know the winners.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 706 on Monday will be available in a PDF format for participants so they can check and download it easily. Before checking the lottery sambad result, one must go through the rules and official announcements stated on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants should follow the lottery rules stated online.