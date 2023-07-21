Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 338 Draw Declared; Check First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 338 sambad is declared today, Friday, 21 July 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has activated the live result link at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The ones who are participating today must stay alert and take a look at the live result on Friday to know the lucky winners. Winners will get prize money at the end of the result declaration today.

